HON. TASILA LUNGU BEMOANS CONTINUED VIOLENCE IN CHAWAMA

She wrote

I am saddened as Chawama Constituency MP to have to report to the nation that violent incidents continue in our Family, which has led to serious injuries of our several Family members just yesterday. Any news of violence is heartbreaking, especially when many are hurt or injured.

I first reported to the nation the incident regarding our brother Mr. Teddy Nawa (Youth Chairman for Chawama who required hospital treatment) after viral media reports on the same.

Unfortunately today I report to the nation about an incident regarding violent attacks on more Family members that were attending the funeral of Mr. Peter Kalomo, a community leader who was also vying for the seat of MP under the PF ticket that occurred yesterday.

Chawama is a FAMILY. We promote the Family concept because of the nature of our community. Everyone is welcome to our “home”. We all work closely to advance our Family, regardless of any political affiliation.

My heart and prayers go out to all victims of violence and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure Chawama continues to be a friendly and welcoming place for all.

The pictures of the victims (women and men) with cuts to various regions of the body including the face and back, swollen faces (eyes, lips etc.) are too graphic to share on my Page and I am required to abide by Facebook rules and guidelines.

Tasila Lungu Mwansa