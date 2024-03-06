Hope for cheaper mealie meal vanishes – over 76% ZNS maize damaged

The cheaper mealie meal Zambia National Service – ZNS has been providing to vulnerable citizens is expected to reduce following the revelation that about 76 percent of the crops managed by ZNS have been damaged by the dry spells.

The Zambia National Service (ZNS) has revealed that out of the 1,455 hectares of maize put to crop by ZNS, 1,096 hectares of maize about 76 percent have been destroyed by the droughts leaving only 359 hectares.

With over 76% of their crops affected, it is feared that production of cheaper mealie meals, which is vital for vulnerable citizens, will plummet if immediate measures are not taken.

Recently, President Hakainde Hichilema declared the prolonged drought the country has been experiencing as a national disaster and emergency necessitated by the destruction of crops that affected over a million of households countrywide.

Speaking during a media briefing monitored by the Zambia Business Times – ZBT, ZNS commander lieutenant general Maliti Solochi said Solochi said that from the 359 hectares spared, very little to nothing is expected to be harvested.

He further revealed that revealed that of the 120 hectares of early maize put to crop at ZNS Munsakamba in Mkushi, ZNS expects to harvest about 960 tons of maize.

Solochi therefore revealed that ZNS will be undertaking short-term and medium-term interventions such as suspending the growing of wheat among other measures to heed the declaration of drought as a national disaster and emergency.

"ZNS had put to crop 1,455 hectares of maize out of which 1,096 hectares is completely destroyed with very little to nothing expected to be harvested. This leaves only 359 ha where we are likely to harvest some cobs. 120 hectares of early maize was put to crop at ZNS Munsakamba in Mkushi from which we envisage to harvest about 960 tons," he said.

