How can we achieve an Agrarian Revolution?-Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

How can we achieve an Agrarian Revolution?

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Egypt is building an artificial river with a length of 114 kilometers to cultivate about 2.2 million acres of land.

The presence of an extensive desert is not a hindrance to Egypt’s agricultural ambitions.

Zambia has over 40 million hectares of arable land, an abundance of surface, groundwater resources and nutrient-rich soils.

With this potential, Zambia can easily be Africa’s food basket, yet the agriculture sector contributes only 8.2% to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

Zambia should stop planning to grow food for 20million people but for the over 400million people that surround it.

The economy has relied on copper mining, a capital-intensive industry that suffers from price volatility and employs only two percent of the country’s population.

In contrast, almost half of the population is employed in agriculture but as small-holder farmers and farm workers.

TO REALISE AGRIC POTENTIAL

In 2002, Zambian Government embarked on the development and commercialisation of agriculture land under the Farm Block Development Programme (FBDP).

The Programme entailed availing land for large scale agribusiness investment for the private sector.

The total catchment area for each farmblock is 100,000 hectares.

Since then the following farm blocks have been set up;

1. Nansanga- Serenje

2. Kalumwange-Kaoma

3. Luena- Kawambwa

4. Manshya- Mpika/Shiwangandu

5. Masonde-Luwingu

6. Solwezi- Solwezi

7. Luswishi -Lufwanyama

8. Chongwe-Chongwe/Rufunsa

9. Musokotwane-Kazungula

10. Chikumbilo-Lundazi

So far only Luena and Nansanga farm blocks have had some tangible development.

The farming blocks need power, feeder and all-weather access roads, dams and security to realise their full potential.

Increasing agriculture and agribusiness are critical for improving household incomes and food security, reducing poverty, and creating a more diversified and resilient economy.

Other than providing access to finance, farming in puts, Zambia needs to create a better enabling environment for the agriculture sector.

We can bring an agrarian revolution if we stopped paying lipservice to this critical sector and begin to do.