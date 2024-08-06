How FAZ missed out on Ghana’s Black Queens coach

👉 No funds to compensate GFA

| ZamFoot | August 5, 2024 |

The Football Association of Zambia, FAZ were in pole position to prize away Ghana’s Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle, it has emerged.

According to the ZamFoot Crew sources in Accra, the hiring of Hauptle was ‘almost a done deal,’ until FAZ made a u-turn.

Following Black Queens’ impressive performance against the Copper Queens in the Paris 2024 Olympics qualifiers in February, the Swiss coach was signed out and won plaudits for the way she outwit Zambia coach Bruce Mwape.

“Contact was made between your FA and Nora’s handlers immediately after the second leg,” a ZamFoot Crew sources said.

“Your FA then took the next step to engage Ghana FA and a compensation package was agreed,” added the source.

“But your FA (FAZ) u-turned on the deal as it is believed they didn’t have enough funds to buy off Nora’s contract.

With the deal to bring Nora to Lusaka not materializing, FAZ had no option but to stick with Bruce Mwape for the Olympics.

In February, Nora said Zambia needed to improve their tactics.

Despite being eliminated by Zambia via a 4-3 aggregate, Ghana largely dominated both legs.

“They have very good individual players but they need to adjust their tactical screws,” she said in a post match interview following the 3-3 draw on Wednesday in Ndola.

The Copper Queens knocked out Morocco in the final round of qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Zambia crashed out of the Olympics without recording a victory.

They lost 3-0 to USA before throwing away a 5-2 lead to lose 6-5 to Australia’s Maltidas.

The Germans handed them a 4-1 thrashing in the final match.

There has been calls for Bruce Mwape to step down but their has been no indication from the former Nchanga Rangers coach.

Mwape is arguably Zambia’s most successful coach on the international scene having guided the Copper Queens to two three Women’s African Cup of Nations, two Olympics and a FIFA Women’s World Cup since he took over in 2018.