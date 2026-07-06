HOW MANY VOTES WILL IT REALLY TAKE TO WIN THE 2026 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION?- Antonio  Mwanza

HOW MANY VOTES WILL IT REALLY TAKE TO WIN THE 2026 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION?



Politics is about numbers. Forget the noise.



At this point most voters have already made up their mind who they will be voting for on 13 August 2026.





In Zambia, elections are often influenced by the following key factors:

1. The state of the economy.

2. ⁠The cost of living.

3. ⁠Turnout in major urban cities especially Lusaka and the Copperbelt provinces.

4. ⁠ Regional voter turnout differences between the leading candidates in their respective REGIONAL strongholds.

5. ⁠Messaging and voter protection tactics each candidate employ.





Everyone knows a candidate needs 50% + 1 of the valid votes cast to become President.



But here’s the more important question:



How many actual votes is that likely to be in 2026?



Let’s break it down.





THE NUMBERS



The total number of registered voters is 8,786,300.



If voter turnout follows recent general elections then the voter turnout is expected to be around 68%–72%. Zambia is therefore likely to record:





6.0 to 6.3 million total votes cast



5.9 to 6.2 million valid votes (after rejected votes or spoiled ballots are removed)



That means the constitutional threshold (50% + 1) to win outright and avoid a re-run is likely to be around:





2.9 to 3.1 million votes



Since elections are unpredictable, any serious presidential candidate should aim for at least 3.2 to 3.4 million votes to be absolutely safe and secure victory in the first round





A slight increase in voter turnout, fewer rejected ballots, or stronger participation in battleground provinces of Lusaka and Copperbelt or individual candidates REGIONAL BASE can push the winning threshold higher.





Campaigns that are only planning for the minimum are taking a huge gamble.



Go Vote. Preserve the Peace.



Antonio Mourinho Mwanza



Monday, 6 July 2026