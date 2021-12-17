HOW MINORITY WHITE CAPITALISTS MAKE MONEY IN AFRICA

They first pay their way to political leadership of African countries so they can have a heavy influence on policies.

They make it hard for local industry to thrive so they can open the import door. They are given tax incentives by the compromised political leaders and become major importers. They become the suppliers to most local retailers at great profit levels. Government on the other hand increases import duty to citizens to discourage them from the import business. This is done to protect the white capitalists investors whose sweet dollars work for a long time.

They negatively influence service providers in the power sector such as fuel and electricity so that they can capitalize on the scarcity of the products.

They can cause Loadshedding and influence the captured political leaders to bring up legislation that could lead to closing other substitutes so that they can make more money through. For instance they can stop charcoal selling in the name of climate change but the real motive is to give business of selling gas stoves and ultimately open up the gas business. In all these the poor are not in the equation and this is why the choice of political leaders must not be done in anger.

TO BE CONTINUED

Prepared by Charles Chanda

UPPZ President