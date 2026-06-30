HOW THE OPPOSITION WINS ELECTION IN ZAMBIA ( according to Uncle P.)



I am not a historian but do believe that history has a way of informing the present .





Zambia is unique in Africa ,we have had a peaceful transfer of power from incumbent to opposition in three general elections .



Here ,l put down 5 factors that l THINK allows the opposition to TAKE power

in Zambian elections .





*UKUNAKA : or a deep dissatisfaction with the incumbent . In 1991,people where just tired of KK .The economy had collapsed , we where in ques for everything . Though we loved KK ,We the people where just tired and needed change. Same with ECL, people just got tired of PF misrule .





*ICH MWELA : Or charismatic leadership ,

Chiluba and Sata where naturally highly charismatic individuals ,HH had to develop his quite charisma after 20 years in opposition . That ‘Bally’ rebrand helped him to reach young voters and made him more relateable . Personal charisma , likeability charm and oratory skills certainly carried Sata and Chiluba to state house .





*CHI LANDE LANDE : also known as populist rhetoric . Chiluba was a master of populist rhetoric ,a former trade union leader ,he had a sense of what ordinary people wanted to hear . Sata took that a notch further ,sometimes promising nonsense .HH was also a populist in opposition but he was careful to wrap his promises in reasonable and educated tones,where even the educated believed some of his wild promises .





*AKA LEMA : also known as finding a weakness in the incumbent and banging on about it . Sata was a master at this ,he mocked Mwanawasa as a cabbage ,he tore down Banda as senile and corrupt . HH in opposition said again and again that the PF where incompetent kawalalas who where just in government to enrich themselves.





*UKU BOMBA : the common thing about all opposition who win is their appetite for hardwork. HH was relentless in opposition ,

Ba Sata was old but the old guy had energy .Chiluba had organisational skills horned by years in labour movement .All three where organised ,had mobilisation skills and were tireless campaigners.





Unless an opposition have some of the ingredients l have mentioned here ,l don’t see that opposition TACKING power .



In opposition ,you just don’t win ,you have TAKE most of the country to win power.