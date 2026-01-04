Operation Absolute Resolve, a massive military action involving over 150 aircraft and months of clandestine preparation, culminated in the apprehension of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. General Dan Caine, the highest-ranking military officer of the armed forces, revealed the intricate details of the mission during a press conference on Saturday, December 3, 2026.

The operation was the result of extensive surveillance by agencies including the CIA, NSA, and NCA.

How US forces captured Maduro and his wife while sleeping on bed

These organizations spent months tracking Maduro’s routines and behaviors to find the ideal window for a strike. By early December, forces were positioned and waiting for optimal weather conditions to ensure a surprise entry and minimize civilian risk.

At 10:46 PM Washington time on Friday, President Trump gave the final order to proceed.

The extraction force approached Caracas via helicopters flying just 100 feet above the water to avoid detection. Simultaneously, a massive air component including F-22s, F-35s, and B-1 bombers moved in to dismantle Venezuela’s air defense systems.

The apprehension force descended into Maduro’s compound at 1:01 AM EST. While the helicopters briefly came under fire, the ground teams utilized real-time intelligence to navigate the building.

According to reports, the operation reached its peak when US forces entered the couple’s bedroom and took them into custody.

Following the seizure, the force engaged in several “self-defense engagements” while withdrawing under suppressive fire from drones and fighter jets. By 3:29 AM EST, the team was safely over water.

Maduro and Flores were transported to the USS Iwo Jima, an amphibious assault ship.

Trump later confirmed the success of the mission by sharing a photo of the captive leader on board the vessel, noting that the operation was executed without a single American casualty or loss of equipment.