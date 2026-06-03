Hubby beats up wife’s alleged lover with axe-handle

A 58-year-old Victoria Falls man has been sentenced to an effective 10 months in prison after assaulting a man he suspected of having an affair with his wife.

Khawulani Nyathi was convicted of assault by the Victoria Falls Magistrates’ Court after he attacked Austin Ncube with an axe handle, striking him three times on the head.

Prosecutor Ms Portia Mukanganya told the court that the incident occurred on April 2, 2026, at around 8pm at Jabula Tuck Shop in Victoria Falls.

According to the State, Ncube was drinking beer with friends when Nyathi suddenly emerged from the darkness and launched the attack.

“On 2 April 2026 at around 8pm, the complainant was drinking beer at Jabula Tuck Shop in the company of his friends. The accused person emerged from the darkness and struck the complainant three times with an axe handle on the head,” Ms Mukanganya told the court.

Despite the assault, Ncube managed to wrestle the weapon from Nyathi before the accused fled the scene.

“The complainant managed to disarm the accused person of the axe and the accused person then went away. The complainant reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused person,” said the prosecutor.

The court heard that Ncube sustained serious injuries and remains admitted to hospital, with a medical report yet to be produced.

Ms Mukanganya said Nyathi had acted unlawfully and caused significant harm to the complainant.

Following his conviction, Nyathi was sentenced to 17 months’ imprisonment. However, seven months of the sentence were suspended on condition of good behaviour, leaving him to serve an effective 10-month jail term.

The case highlights the dangers of taking personal grievances into one’s own hands, with the court emphasizing that allegations of infidelity do not justify acts of violence.