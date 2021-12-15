Humiliation of Sunzu family is a national disgrace

By Augustine Mukoka

ONE of Zambia’s current Achilles’ Heel at Chipolopolo is a poor defence, particularly center-halfs. Not to mention the fullback.

Since Stophilla Sunzu’s conversation from a defensive midfielder to that imposing number 5 and eventual exit from national stage, the country has virtually struggled to find his replacement.

The result; a leakage of goals that has contributed to the country’s three failed Africa Cup of Nations attempts.

The images of Sunzu’s iconic spot-kick that gifted Zambia the only major title in 2012, for the first since since independence, standout among the most memorable times. .

It’s not in dispute, Sunzu’s father, Felix Sunzu Snr, has some firm Congolese roots. He once played for TP Mazembe before crossing over to establish himself in Chililabombwe. Yet he has lived in Zambia for more than 40 donkey years.

His son, Felix Jr, even played for Green Buffaloes, an army sponsored side. How did he get the clearance?

Today, the Zambian immigration even have the audacity to confirm they raided the home of Sunzu’s parents. As if that’s not enough, the raid was conducted at 02:00 AM.

Did the Immigration Officers ever try to summon Mr. Sunzu and he denied showing up before them?

Why raid a home of such a prominent figure?

What a bunch of ingrates!

Sunzu is not the first Zambian with Congolese connections to don Chipolopolo colors

The 1974 Zambian team which played the then Zaire (now DRC) in the Africa Cup finals had nearly half the team with active Congolese parading as KK11.

Even our misfortune in the Gabonese airspace in 1993 also claimed Zambians with Congolese heritage.

Our current national team has a tinge of Congolese heritage in it.

So why not raid all of them and their families?

We have to learn to do our politics better.

This humiliation of the Sunzu family is a national disgrace.

Kalemba