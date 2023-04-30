HUNDREDS OF OPPOSITION MEMBERS DEFECT TO UPND

April 30, 2023

CHILILABOMBWE – Over 2,600 members from the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) and Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) have defected to the ruling UPND.

This came to light when President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA during a thanks -giving rally in Chililabombwe Constituency yesterday.

Notable among the defectors included Joseph Chansa Fulwe, PF Chililabombwe District Chairperson and Daniel Makina, PF Chimwemwe Vice Chairperson.

Others were Monica Mulenga, ZMP Muchinga Provincial Chairlady, Berry Ngoma, Chililabombwe District Chairperson and Moses Mushinka, from Chingola who defeated with over 300 people.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors from the PF, Joseph Fulwe said they decided to join the UPND because President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has not only brought peace to the country but has also awarded communities with resources needed to develop their communities.

“President Hichilema has stopped cadrerism and all forms of brutality in the country, this needs commendation, everyone including opposition are free to speak freely something that never happened in the past regime, “he said.

Mr. Fulwe also cited the increased Constituency Development Fund from K1.6 million to K28.3 million which he said provides an important opportunity to make service delivery more responsive to public needs, strengthen decentralized local institutions and promote economic development.

Speaking on behalf of defectors from the Socialist Party, Berry Ngoma said he decided to defect with 250 others so that they could work together with President Hichilema and participate fully in the development process to move the country forward.

Meanwhile, Moses Mushinka from Chingola who defected with over 300 people commended President Hichilema for introducing free education that has seen many of their children getting back to school.

He said the increased number of children in schools is a clear indicator that many children could not access education but was now open for every child in Zambia to access education.

He also thanked President Hichilema for the increased job opportunities in the education and health sector that saw over 30, 000 and 11,000 Teachers and Health Workers being recruited after roaming the streets for years.

He further said the NAPSA partial withdrawal of pension is a progressive law because it has removed stress and depression from pensioners who had to fight to get their pension.

He said the partial withdrawal of pension will allow workers to invest their money at an early stage in life when they are still energetic and have access to other facilities.

