Hungary’s Lawmakers Vote to Slash Their Own Salaries by 40% in Rare Austerity Move

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Hungary’s parliament has unanimously approved a 40 percent reduction in lawmakers’ salaries, in a rare move that will see Members of Parliament take a significant pay cut beginning next month.

The legislation, backed by the ruling Tisza Party, was approved by all 189 lawmakers present in the 199-member National Assembly. Under the measure, MPs’ monthly base salaries will fall to approximately €3,690 (US$4,260) before taxes starting in July 2026.

The salary reduction fulfills a key campaign promise of Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar, whose government has pledged to cut public spending, tackle corruption, and restore fiscal discipline following April’s elections.

The pay cuts will also extend to senior government officials, including the prime minister, parliamentary speaker, and committee members. Additional benefits such as phone reimbursements and certain allowances are also expected to be reduced or eliminated.

The move comes as Hungary seeks to address budgetary pressures and advance broader economic reforms under the new administration.

Political analysts describe the decision as one of the most significant acts of parliamentary self-restraint in Europe in recent years, signaling a shift toward austerity and government accountability.

Keep following Spotlight Africa Online TV for more Updates!