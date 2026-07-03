BREAKING: Hunter Biden Torches Trump With Mock Nobel Peace Prize Nomination



Hunter Biden just delivered one of the most brutal trolling jobs of the year, and he did it using Trump’s own words.





“I am officially nominating Donald J. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Biden posted on X Thursday evening, before landing the punchline: “No President in History has ended the same war so many times.”





The jab cuts deep because it’s built on facts. By CNN’s count, Trump declared a deal with Iran was imminent or that hostilities had effectively ended at least 38 separate times between March and June, all while the conflict kept reigniting. Just this week, the administration and Iran agreed to resume peace talks amid renewed fighting.





Biden twisted the knife further, calling Trump “Our Dear Leader,” a phrase historically reserved for authoritarian strongmen, and noting that “he is nowhere near finished ending it. It’s a record worthy of the Nobel committee’s recognition.”





Then came the sign-off: “Thank you for your attention to this matter!” – Trump’s own signature phrase, thrown right back in his face.





The post struck a nerve instantly, racking up 2.7 million views within hours. And it lands on Trump’s sorest spot. He has spent years openly begging for a Nobel Peace Prize, even unsuccessfully vouching for himself last year, and the committee keeps passing him over.





Trump craves that prize more than almost anything. And now the whole world is laughing at exactly why he’ll never get it.