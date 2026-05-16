Husband locks wife and alleged lover inside her shop after catching them together

Drama unfolded after a man stormed his wife’s shop and allegedly caught her in a compromising situation with another man inside the store.

According to eyewitnesses, the husband became furious after finding his wife ‘sitting on the man’s leg.’ Enraged by the scene, he allegedly locked both of them inside the shop and took away the keys, warning them to remain there until he returned.

The incident quickly attracted attention from neighbours and passersby. However, before the husband could return, some concerned residents reportedly attempted to force the shop open, fearing the situation could get more intense.