I ADMIRE THE BRAVERY OF KASONDE MWENDA SAYS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE



Guest Article by Hon Oster Chali Halutaka



In a recent video, a presidential aspirant openly declared that he admires what Kasonde Mwenda does.





For a man seeking to become President, that statement is both revealing and troubling.





Kasonde Mwenda has built much of his public profile around criticizing President Hakainde Hichilema. From the President’s dressing and shoes to his movements and security arrangements, almost every action becomes a subject of commentary. Whether one agrees with him or not, it is difficult to argue that such issues rank among Zambia’s most pressing national concerns.





Yet this is what the aspiring Head of State has chosen to publicly admire.



At a time when young people are demanding jobs, businesses are seeking opportunities, and citizens are looking for practical solutions to economic challenges, one would expect a presidential hopeful to admire innovation, policy ideas, leadership and service. Instead, he has chosen to praise a style of politics centred largely on personalities.





That raises a fundamental question: if this is what inspires him, where is his focus as a leader?





The symbol under which he seeks to govern is a lamp. A lamp represents light, wisdom and guidance. But a lamp is meant to illuminate solutions, not shine endlessly on personalities. It is meant to help people see a better path forward, not keep them distracted by side issues.





A presidential candidate should be telling Zambians how he will create jobs, strengthen industries, improve healthcare and grow the economy. Those are the conversations expected from someone asking for the nation’s highest mandate.





By publicly admiring Kasonde Mwenda’s approach, he may have unintentionally exposed a worrying lack of seriousness. Zambia does not need a President whose attention is drawn to commentary about shoes, dressing and escorts. Zambia needs leadership focused on policies, solutions and national development.





If a man aspiring for State House cannot distinguish between politics that informs the nation and politics that merely entertains it, then citizens are justified in questioning whether he is truly ready for the responsibility of leading the country.



The Presidency is not a platform for spectators. It is a platform for statesmen.