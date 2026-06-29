I am a qualified international Chartered Accountant before you even call me a UNZA LLB lawyer or ZYALE Professional lawyer- Mundubile

Remember I am a qualified international Chartered Accountant before you even call me a UNZA LLB lawyer or ZYALE Professional lawyer or before you even call me Presidential candidate Brian Mundubile, let me clarify my campaign recent remarks on Zambia’s foreign reserves, I am not opposed to building national reserves, but believes it should not come at the expense of ordinary citizens. 4 years of load shedding, fuel increments from K16 to K35, mealie meal from K150 to K350 and the cost of giving Zambians graphics. You have $6.4 Billion you go to borrow $1.4 Billion from IMF.





It is like you have a fixed deposit of K22,000.00 you child or mother dies you opt to go to borrow from the same bank K15,000.00, you have malnutrition at home but you have K150,000 in you account for you future children.





Addressing supporters, Mundubile said every government has a responsibility to strengthen the country’s reserves, but argued that this must be balanced with improving people’s livelihoods.





“Yes, we know the importance of building reserves. Every government has been building reserves. But we want you to build your reserves with due regard to the suffering of the people,” he said.





Mundubile argued that government should ensure council workers are paid on time, implement the Super Savers programme, and support the reopening of factories to create employment.





He said the country’s revenues should be used both to progressively increase foreign reserves and to drive industrialisation, which he believes will create jobs and reduce poverty.





“When we industrialise, we will create jobs. When we create jobs, we will kill poverty,” he said.





His remarks come after debate over his earlier comments on foreign reserves, which attracted widespread public attention.