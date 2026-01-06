“I Am Among Those Marked by US for Elimination” – Sheikh Gumi Alleges Assassination Plot





Prominent Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi has raised a public alarm, alleging that the United States government has finalized plans to assassinate him under the guise of counter-terrorism operations.





The Allegation



In a video addressing his congregation which went viral on Sunday, January 4, 2026 the Kaduna-based scholar claimed he received intelligence from a high-ranking Nigerian official. According to Gumi, the US has wrongly categorized him as a member of the Boko Haram terrorist sect to justify a targeted airstrike against him.





He stated:



“I received a call from a top official in Abuja informing me that I am among those marked by the US for elimination through an American airstrike, as part of boko haram. Northern leaders and clerics must speak up against these lies.”





Nigerians React



The claim has sparked intense debate on social media, with citizens questioning the integrity of national security if top officials are indeed leaking classified intelligence to private citizens.





On Government Leaks: X user @Anefiok noted: “At least we have a confirmation from him directly that someone within the Nigerian State leadership leaked classified information to him on the night of the attack, that he was among those earmarked to be eliminated. Someone is leaking this information. Who? We all know.”





On Gumi’s Activities: User @pips_daily commented: “If the US is targeting you, maybe stop playing middleman for bandits, or you are the bandits.”





On Political Strategy: Another user, @IEnakhena, offered an analytical perspective: “It is also worth noting that in high-level politics, ‘information’ passed to individuals is sometimes used as a tool for deterrence or psychological signaling. Sometimes, a ‘leak’ isn’t a mistake; it’s a deliberate message sent through unofficial channels to get a person to change their behavior or to gauge public reaction.”





Context: Opposition to US Strikes



This development follows Gumi’s recent condemnation of US military activities in Northern Nigeria. He had previously criticized American airstrikes in Sokoto, arguing that foreign intervention compromises Nigeria’s sovereignty and that the government should instead seek assistance from “neutral” nations like China and Turkey.