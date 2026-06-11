I am currently receiving medical attention at a hospital in Chipata- Cozmo Mumba

INCIDENT OF ASSAULT, UNLAWFUL DETENTION & APPEAL FOR PROFESSIONAL POLICE CONDUCT



Fellow Zambians, Shalom.



Today I address you with injuries sustained while exercising my constitutional rights in Chipata.



Following the burial of His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Mpezeni, we held indoor meetings at Protea Hotel with Hon. President Mundubile and Hon. Makebi Zulu. Upon concluding and leaving the premises, the hotel was surrounded by heavily armed police officers.





While seeking clarification on the detention of an individual from Lusaka, I asked one simple question: _“Where are you taking him and what offense has he committed?





Instead of answers, I was assaulted, beaten, and bundled into a police vehicle and taken to Chipata Central Police. During interrogation and while my belongings were being processed, I was held for questioning.





After due process, I was found to have committed no offense and was released. I am currently receiving medical attention at a hospital in Chipata. I have medical documentation of my injuries and I am on bandages.





My appeal is to the Inspector General of Police: Let police adopt proper “elicitation and screening processes” to establish facts without resorting to assault. The Constitution guarantees dignity and freedom from torture, Article 15.





Zambia is a nation of laws. I believe in our police and justice system. Let professionalism, restraint, and due process prevail.





I thank the medical staff attending to me and all citizens praying for me.



God bless Zambia.

Chaplain Revd Dr Cozmo CK Mumba