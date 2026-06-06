“I AM NOT IN TRIBAL POLITICS” – MILES SAMPA



………As he calls for issue based politics



June 5-2026



Patriotic Front (PF) President Miles Sampa has reaffirmed that his political decisions are guided by national interest and a commitment to Zambia’s development rather than tribal considerations.





Speaking during a media briefing on Friday, Mr. Sampa emphasized that he does not subscribe to tribal politics and believes the country’s future depends on unity, inclusive development, and leadership that prioritizes national progress.





He stated that leaders should be judged on their performance, integrity, and ability to improve the lives of citizens rather than on their ethnic background or regional affiliation.





Mr. Sampa urged Zambians to reject divisions rooted in tribalism and instead embrace values that promote peace, national cohesion, and collective prosperity.





He stressed that sustainable development can only be achieved when citizens focus on shared national goals and work together regardless of their tribal or political differences.





According to Mr. Sampa, Zambia’s strength lies in its diversity, making it essential for leaders and citizens alike to foster unity and mutual respect in pursuit of the country’s aspirations.





The former lawmaker maintained that his political stance is informed by what he believes is best for the nation and encouraged citizens to place national development above partisan interests.





Mr. Sampa concluded by calling on Zambians to support issue-based politics and leadership that delivers tangible results for the benefit of present and future generations.



©️UPND MEDIA TEAM