I appeal for donations to raise 15,000 USD (ZMK300,000) to transport 200 supporters from Luapula and Muchinga provinces to Lusaka for pre-processing-  Enock ROOSEVELT TONGA

MY PRESIDENTIAL BID HITS A SNAG BUT NOT AN IMPOSSIBILITY.



Appeal for Financial Breakthrough in Support.



As a human being, this is how far I can go; beyond this point, I leave all in the hands of the Almighty God.





All I have done, do and speak is purely driven by my sole-passion to genuinely serve humanity in accord with God’s dictates; nothing else.





I am aware that others will make funny and joke of this heart-appeal; but obviously NOT with the Almighty living God who searches my heart – may the Almighty God speak to your inner-being in order for you to positively respond to this very important clarion call – the other world is not happy that I am to be the President of the Republic of Zambia.





From the word go, just after paying K100,000, I have faced serious, deep and well-calculated man-made underhand moves in resulting of very difficult hurdles to my genuine bid for the presidency of Zambia.





Please hear me, and hear me well, for I have come in peace and always meant well for humankind – more in particular, the people of Zambia.





This is an appeal for donations to raise, today, a minimum of 15,000 USD (ZMK300,000) or equivalent for me to transport 100 of my supporters from Luapula and 100 from Muchinga provinces to Lusaka for pre-processing which was unsuccessful in these provinces for obvious reasons but not to be mentioned here; in support of my presidential bid.





It is a matter of life and death; the supporters are to be in Lusaka before Tuesday, May 19, 2026.



I know, this is joy for others; but certainly NOT for everyone – please, stand with me in lifting to carry this heavy load for the great good of our nation; the Republic of Zambia and humanity at large.





Please, let us save the people of Zambia, don’t look elsewhere, you could just be the one God has whispered to; in order to save the people of Zambia – please, do not hesitate to respond; but instead let go what you are able to contribute to save the Zambian people.





For YOU who has picked up the inner-depth of this call, please call for collections or send your generous contributions to:



Indo-Zambia Bank Account No. 0161020003387



Phone: +260976368203; +260960973440 or +260953592733.





Thank you so much for your support.



Enock ROOSEVELT TONGA,



August 13, 2026 Presidential candidate.



May 16, 2026.