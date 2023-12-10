I CRUSHED ON SOME WOMEN AT CHURCH, IT’S NORMAL, PRIESTS ARE NOT GIVEN INJECTION TO SUPPRESS SEXUAL FEELINGS – FRANK BWALYA

By Angela Muchinshi

I crushed on some congregants when I was a priest, because priests are not given an injection to subdue their sexual feelings, says former Catholic Priest Frank Bwalya who is now married.

This is reminiscent of a song by Danny Kaya “Mukwanisha shani”, a 2005 hit from the album Kaya. The song raises questions around how priests manage to stay for so many years without having a girlfriend – that is if they actually do manage by the way – and Mr Bwalya lets us in on the hardships around celibacy.

He admits that the desire for women is one of the biggest temptations in priesthood, but says his decision to marry is not because he’s opposed to celibacy.

In this exclusive interview, Bwalya points outs that priests are not given injections to suppress sexual feelings, and adds that whatever weaknesses priests have before being ordained do not just disappear after being ushered into ministry…

Newsdiggers