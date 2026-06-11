I do not regret resigning from UPND- Garry Nkombo

yes to Bill 7, but I was among the nine who were vindicated five were cleared while four were not, and I happened to be part of the four.

I do not regret resigning from UPND to focus on my independent candidature, as people paid my nomination fee foXr me to stand.

I still think President Hakainde Hichilema will win the election, even though I was told not to use his name or the party on any platforms because I am no longer in UPND.

— Independent Mazabuka Central parliamentary candidate Garry Nkombo



He said this on Diamond TV’s Diamond Live programme.