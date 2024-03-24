I don’t regret for saying “BA PRESIDENT MWACHILAMO UBUFI” – Mambilima MP  Jean Chisenga

THE PEOPLE OF MAMBILIMA WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED BY THOSE PLAYING INSENSITIVE GENDER DISCRIMINATORY POLITICS.

By; Jean Ngandwe Chisenga MP – Mambilima Constituency

I think there is a problem we may need to speak to in this country.

We have a leadership that doesn’t like to be challenged by anyone, especially by a lady.

There is Gender Politics being played by the UPND and its government.

I will not stand here and let the women of this country be intimidated by the laying men of this government.

I spoke out against the lies that were and are still being told by this President and the next thing we see is them getting into a gender debate of a young woman telling off an elderly man.

I don’t regret because I saw what needed to be done and I did it. That’s not indiscipline, it was a necessity to remind our President that he made promises that he hasn’t fulfilled and that’s what my fellow youths and women are saying out here. On the ground.

Unless they want to continue living in their own frolic of imagination they will not understand what the youths and women are going through on the ground.

The cost of living is extremely high, my people in Mambilima are feeling the pain of having to pay more on fuel, mealie meal, cooking oil and many other essential commodities barely two years after the coming in of the UPND government and yet salaries are not increased daily.

We shall not accept to be gagged from speaking out.

May we be factual and truthful to the Zambian people. Leaders in this country must be held accountable. It is a legitimate expectation for the Zambian people. If our leaders feel uncomfortable with Zambians questioning their integrity, the best they can do is to resign and let those willing to be held accountable lead.

We will not accept “UBUFI”.