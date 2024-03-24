I don’t regret for saying “BA PRESIDENT MWACHILAMO UBUFI” – Mambilima MP  Jean Chisenga

THE PEOPLE OF MAMBILIMA WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED BY THOSE PLAYING INSENSITIVE GENDER DISCRIMINATORY POLITICS.
By; Jean Ngandwe Chisenga MP – Mambilima Constituency
I think there is a problem we may need to speak to in this country.
We have a leadership that doesn’t like to be challenged by anyone, especially by a lady.
There is Gender Politics being played by the UPND and its government.
I will not stand here and let the women of this country be intimidated by the laying men of this government.
I spoke out against the lies that were and are still being told by this President and the next thing we see is them getting into a gender debate of a young woman telling off an elderly man.
I don’t regret because I saw what needed to be done and I did it. That’s not indiscipline, it was a necessity to remind our President that he made promises that he hasn’t fulfilled and that’s what my fellow youths and women are saying out here. On the ground.
Unless they want to continue living in their own frolic of imagination they will not understand what the youths and women are going through on the ground.
The cost of living is extremely high, my people in Mambilima are feeling the pain of having to pay more on fuel, mealie meal, cooking oil and many other essential commodities barely two years after the coming in of the UPND government and yet salaries are not increased daily.
We shall not accept to be gagged from speaking out.
May we be factual and truthful to the Zambian people. Leaders in this country must be held accountable. It is a legitimate expectation for the Zambian people. If our leaders feel uncomfortable with Zambians questioning their integrity, the best they can do is to resign and let those willing to be held accountable lead.
We will not accept “UBUFI”.
Young lady learn to have respect. I know your pf cooperative lacks decency. Please do not be like them.
Be exemplary and courteous even when you debate
To much ubufi it will not bring development to the people of zambia, what the people are expecting is the reality on the ground
You’re just frustrated lazy chaps. If you don’t work hard to develop yourself, no government will ever do it for you.
John the Baptist yes to you PF criminals and idiots who can’t see anything good in New Dawn government. P*nyo nyo pako PF loser.
It is not about leadership not wanting to be challenged, it is about acceptable behaviour. A lot of unacceptable conduct is done in the name of parlimentary previledges and immunity. Not long ago, a certain MP made reference to MPs being familiar with shaving their pub*c hair. Now, is that acceptable behaviour? Did it show respect for the other MPs?
It is not just a matter if blurting out what is on your mind. Normal people seriously think about how they will say something and when.
However, the lady perfectly fits the PF mould of hypocrisy, lies and lawlessness. Being rude and vulgar is normal in Mr. Lungu’s PF.
This bitch mp I had never seen any developmental activities in his area but busy pointing non issues,a well cultured and brought up lady can not start bursting in parliament, moreover this useless mp like used condoms I had never seen her debating in parliament shame on no wonder you are not married at your age nevertheless things they have just collided you have got ugly face and bad heart like for lucifer’s.let people remember you for doing good things in your area not that bad manners you are showing.what did HH cheated you? you are very stupid and idiot
Characteristics of PF criminals you never to be arrogant and disrespectful then you qualify to be PF members.
There are may ways to deliver a message to intended target. You chose being vulgar and disrespectful to Head of State. Its your choice but speaks so much of your upbringing.
Surely the people of Mambilima elected a political and economic novice that cant even understand of simple economic fundamentals.
As an example, this young whore, Jean Chisenga, doesn’t understand that it’s her own party that damaged the economy in the first place.
Of course it high prices were and are still inevitable. Is it not PF that bought wheelbarrows at $1 million each as a way of stealing money? Who did she she think was going to repay the stolen money? Pf course it’s Zambians through high prices of fuel, bread, mealie meal.
Why is she complaining now? It’s because of her terribly bad upbringing and ignorance.
Some of these Bemba women think insults and rudeness is opposition politics which is nonsense of course. We will surely teach her lessons for her to know the difference.
This little monkey needs to go to school and learn a bit more. We can all insult and just because we don’t do it like she does not mean we don’t know how to do it. Macende bake, this smelly pussey koswe, ka Jean Chisenga!
She hit where it hurted the most
UN yes to PF criminals and idiots she hit her ass squarely for disrespecting the Head of State. Your PF hero is just a small idiot who won’t even come back to parliament after 2026 General elections. Help your fellow PF idiot to grow.
Madam, so if all of you people in that area you will just be seated complaining to the government, whom do you think is going to work to bring food on the table? You mean food is grown in offices? Pls be part of the solution than making noise, the president you call a lier has fixed some of the things and you know them very well. The other things take time to be fixed or if they are fixed temporarily then it will just be politicking, example, should we get cash to subsidise fuel or get the cash and put a fuel pipe from Angola and sot out fuel for a long time? Don’t encourage laziness in Yr people but teach them long suffering for the better results. I guess U can’t teach them coz Yr upbringing looks questionable
As an African one is brought up with respect for elders chiefs etc or even elders. It is only in PF that people are taught to defy anyone who is not one of them. Madame your party members maybe clapping for you but we look at you as lacking in respect.
That cheap little arrogant girl is nothing but a pure asswhole that was brought up badly by her grandmother.
Her mother was prostituting and the little idyot doesn’t have any manners.
Mu Zambia namo washita milk mailo ni sawa. Young lady has not insulted the Head
But a simple challenge coming from the compounds that bashi promises.
Pfefu members most of them are headless chickens,and she is a very good example