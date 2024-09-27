‘I don’t regret my kids but I regret you’ Cardi B tells Offset after admitting she slept with another man while pregnant

Cardi B took to Instagram Live on Wednesday night September 25, and unleashed a fiery rant aimed squarely at her husband, Offset, calling out his alleged attempts to make her jealous.

The “Up” rapper didn’t hold back as she called out Offset’s behavior and made it clear she’s unbothered by his antics.

“So it’s like you trying to show me, trying to get me mad like, ‘Oh, let me show you the bitches I’m fking, let me show you the bitches in my DMs. Oh, I’m gonna hurt her feelings,’” Cardi began, visibly annoyed. “I don’t care. I don’t care! That psy must not be hitting that you still calling my sht, trying to get your lick back.”

Cardi made it clear she’s not impressed by his attempts to get under her skin.

“You’re fking lame and them b*tches is lames too,” she continued, calling out the women Offset allegedly entertains.

“You wanna know why? Because you gotta f*k them bitches in order to get your ego to feel high. You know, I’m too much! I’m too much woman for you.”

“I’m too much of a boss b**ch for you.

“I’ve always been too good for you. I’ve been too good for anything that is associated to you.” she stated

Cardi didn’t hold back as she addressed why she believes Offset seeks validation elsewhere.

“You gotta fk other bches to make yourself feel better because I make you feel so low about yourself,” she said. “Because I don’t make you feel like you’re that n**a in this home.”

She doubled down on her stance, emphasizing that no amount of cheating could hurt her. “So you out here trying to hurt my feelings ’cause you fking the next bch? I don’t give a f**k!” Cardi said, showing that she’s not losing any sleep over the situation.

In a candid moment, Cardi revealed that the only reason she reached out to Offset recently was because of their son, Kulture.

“You was mad happy today when I fking called you today. And the only reason why I called you today is because I’m trying to change my son’s school and I need your approval. Other than that, na, f*k you,” she exclaimed.

Cardi didn’t stop there. She challenged Offset’s credibility, saying,

“You don’t move with integrity, you’re not a street na. That’s what you do. I’m gonna fk your ops. Goo goo. Goo goo, na, I don’t give a fk. You could fk my ops, you could fk my friends, n**a, I don’t give a sht!”

“You’re a lame to me, and you will never equate to me.

“And it’s crazy that I even let you play with me for such a fking long time because you’re not even a real right na for me. I make you look good, na. Fk you.”

“Thank you for my kids, everyone of them i don’t regret them but I regret knowing you.” She added.

While she was on the IG live feed, Offset dropped a message “U f–ked with a baby inside, tell the truth!!”

To which she fired back with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating, “AND DID !!!!!!”