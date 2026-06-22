I don’t see UPND losing the election- Wynter Kabimba

ECONOMIC Front president Wynter Kabimba says he believes the United Party for National Development (UPND) will emerge victorious in the August 13 general election because of its well-known development agenda.





And Mr Kabimba says Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance leader Brian Mundubile, who is standing on the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity ticket, is the reincarnation of the Patriotic Front (PF), a development which should ‘frighten’ citizens.





Meanwhile, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has urged Zambians to deeply reflect and analyse candidates before voting in the coming elections.





If elections were to be held today, Mr Kabimba said, he would vote for President Hakainde Hichilema because his developmental agenda for Zambia is known.



“Of all the candidates, I know at least what HH is talking about. I don’t know what others are talking about,” Mr Kabimba said when he featured on Matters Arising programme on Prime TV.





He said he does not know what other candidates’ positions are on different policies, citing free education and the Constituency Development Fund.



“My view is this: between HH and the other 13 candidates, at least I know what HH is saying, in terms of the social and economic development of this country,” Mr Kabimba said.





He said he would be surprised if the opposition won.



“I don’t see UPND losing the election, if history is a guide, I see the opposition doing quite well in Lusaka, Kabwe, along the line of rail, it may be a replica of Michael Sata’s 2006 elections. If you remember, Michael [Mr Sata] did very well along the line of rail.





“I would be surprised if the opposition won. I would be very surprised,” Mr Kabimba said.



He also said it should scare citizens, especially voters, that Mr Mundubile wants to adopt former President Edgar Lungu’s governance style.





Mr Kabimba said he was shocked that Mr Mundubile openly said that he will govern the country like Mr Lungu if he wins.



– -ZDM