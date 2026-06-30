“I DOUBT IF RESERVES EXIST”: AND YOU WANT TO LEAD ZAMBIA? THE LEVEL OF IGNORANCE IS DANGEROUS



Yesterday, a senior opposition figure stood before Zambians and said he “doubts” whether Zambia’s $6.5 billion foreign reserves even exist.Let that sink in. Ballynomics has thrown kaponyanomics into total disarray and confusion. It has exposed the kind of people we had in the 2016 to 2021 cabinet.





These reserves are not UPND figures. They are confirmed by the Bank of Zambia, the IMF, and the World Bank, the same institutions that report on every economy on earth, including the ones this man clearly never understood while he was busy collecting degrees that taught him nothing.





Zambia does not exist on an island. We are part of a global financial system. Reserves are tracked, audited, and verified internationally. You don’t get to “doubt” a fact confirmed by the world’s leading financial institutions unless you simply don’t understand how the global economy works. This is not a minor gaffe. This is disqualifying.





A man who cannot read a basic economic report, who cannot grasp what reserves are, why they matter, or how they’re verified, has no business anywhere near the presidency of this country. We are not looking for slogans. We are looking for competence, and on this, he has shown none. Bally has really raised the bar.





Zambians remember 2021. We remember reserves so low they barely covered weeks of imports. Today we sit at record highs built brick by brick under President Hichilema’s leadership. That is not rhetoric. That is verifiable, documented fact.





Ignorance should never sit in State House.



Zambia Forward, TOGETHER in UNITY! 🇿🇲



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partner