I had s333x with my wife only 6 times, her pregnancy can’t be mine – Man tells court

A 38-year-old man, Samaila Salisu, has denied the paternity of his estranged wife, Maryam Ibrahim’s three-month-old pregnancy.

Salisu told the Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, Kaduna State that he only had s3x with her six times.

“I had intercourse with her only six times since we got married. I am not aware of any pregnancy. I am just hearing the news today. I am sure the pregnancy does not belong to me,” he said.

“I have witnesses that can testify that the pregnancy isn’t mine because she left our matrimonial home.”

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Maryam in her defense said the baby belonged to Salisu.

“We used to spend time with together even after I left my matrimonial home,” she said.

“My husband failed to keep his promise to take care of me. I wasn’t comfortable in the village where he kept me.

“In the village my breakfast was pap without sugar and left over food.

“Back here in the city, I take tea with milk and bread. I couldn’t cope living in the village.”

Earlier, Salisu urged the court to interpret the position of his marriage.

“She left my house and all efforts that she returned failed,” he said.

The judge, Malam Isiyaku Abdulrahman adjourned the matter for the complainant to present witnesses testifying that his wife cheated and got pregnant.

He warned that if the witnesses failed to convince the court, the complainant would be punished for lying and defaming his wife.