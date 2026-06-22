I have committed a contribution of K250,000 towards Susan Mulala campaign- Saviour Chishimba

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By Saviour Chishimba

K250, 000 PERSONAL BOOST FOR SUSAN

I will officially kick off my Northern Circuit campaign tour on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, beginning in Mwense, where I will join the campaign to mobilise support for Susan.



In addition, I have committed a contribution of K250,000 towards her campaign. Susan deserves the support of every well-meaning Zambian who believes in empowering a new generation of principled, capable young leaders to help give birth to a New Zambia.



The future belongs to those who are prepared to lead it. Let us stand with our youth, invest in their leadership, and build the Zambia we want together.

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