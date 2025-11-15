“I have met some very bad people, none as bad as Trump,” Epstein writes in released emails

New Jeffrey Epstein emails have been made public, reigniting a long-running scandal over his relationship with the rich and powerful.

More than 20,000 pages of documents related to convicted s£x offender Jeffrey Epstein have just been released.

Democratic politicians released three emails obtained from Epstein’s estate, saying they showed Donald Trump may have known more about Epstein’s crimes than he has publicly acknowledged.

The president’s team struck back, saying those files were cherrypicked, and Republican representatives followed up by releasing a much bigger cache of files.

Democratic members of the House oversight committee said the emails they released “raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes”.

In one of the emails, dated January 2019 and sent to columnist Michael Wolff, Epstein said of Trump: “Of course, he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

Trump has previously suggested that Epstein “stole” young female staffers whom he hired away from the president’s Mar-a-Lago country club.

Epstein’s former friend and aide, Ghislaine Maxwell, is now serving a 20-year prison sentence for s£x trafficking, including procuring girls to be s£xually abused.

The new documents also show that Epstein, who di£d in jail in 2019 aged 66, had a sour opinion of Trump in the years before his de@th.

“I have met some very bad people,” Epstein wrote in a 2017 email. “None as bad as Trump. Not one decent cell in his body.”

In other messages, Epstein described Trump as a “maniac” showing signs of “early dementia”.

In another 2011 email, Epstein alleged to Maxwell that Trump had spent hours with one of his victims but had not spoken about it.

“I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump,” Epstein said.

In her reply, Maxwell says: “I have been thinking about that.”

The White House later alleged the victim was Virginia Giuffre, who k!lled herself in April, aged 41. The email did not suggest why Trump would have spent time with Giuffre.