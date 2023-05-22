‘I HAVE NO BEEF WITH KAMANGA;’ MINISTER ELVIS NKANDU SAYS

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu has said there is no ‘beef’ between him and Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga.

Last week, Kamanga and Nkandu appeared to be at logger heads, exchanging innuendoes in the media over this week’s exhibition match between Barcelona Legends and Chipolopolo Class of 2022.

Much of the build – up to this historical game has been laced with innuendoes with FAZ not seemingly too involved in the organisation of the match.

Football House also objected to the use of the Nike Jersey that Zambia wore when they lifted the Africa Cup of Nations during a historical night in Libreville back in 2012.

In a video shared by FAZ media, Kamanga had challenged Nkandu to declare interest on matters that involved him and football icon Kalusha Bwalya.

Kamanga revealed that Nkandu was Kalusha’s campaign manager at the 2016 FAZ elective annual general meeting where the former beat the Chipolopolo legend to the post of FAZ president.

However, Nkandu has rebuffed any insinuations that there is a rift between him and Kamanga.

Speaking when he appeared on ZNBC’s Sunday interview, Nkandu said he has total support for the FAZ and there is no way he can have ‘beef’ with Kamanga.

“For those that feel there is beef between myself and [FAZ] president Andrew Kamanga, there is nothing because like I said, I have total support [for FAZ]. In our MOU, we can only support the national team, but we have gone out of our way by supporting the under -17, under – 20 and women’s team which is a baby for FAZ,” Nkandu said.

On the perceived differences between Kalusha and Kamanga, Nkandu said the pair need to iron out their issues if they have any.

“…the issue of Kalusha and Kamanga, the two if they have differed the best they can do is coming together her and iron out if they have differed for me I am above board,” Nkandu said.

