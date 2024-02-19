I HAVE SUFFERED TOO MUCH IN OPPOSITION- Father Frank Bwalya

By The Candidates

I HAVE SUFFERED TOO MUCH IN OPPOSITION, Bwalya

Former Catholic Father, Frank Bwalya has disclosed that life became too hard in the opposition and that he needed to join the ruling party.

Not long ago, Frank Bwalya was busy insulting HH saying he is a failure but last week, he availed himself to UPND to join the ruling party. Frank Bwalya has since suggested that there is a demon among opposition members because they have continued to insult HH and say he has failed.

Meanwhile, Bwalya says HH’s smile is golden such that it relaxes you when you see it. He has since said that there is no cost of living in Zambia which is high adding that the opposition is only bitter that is why they’re exaggerating issues.

“For me, I love HH with all my heart. His smile is golden and you would be surprised to learn that I started loving HH back in 2010. All this time, I didn’t have a chance to publicly declare my love for HH. But today, am unashamed to say it”

