I heard some people, after having a rally in Kitwe, saying ‘we have already won.’ Mwacepa sana baice bandi- President Hichilema

I haven’t started campaign rallies yet; wait – President Hichilema





President Hakainde Hichilema says he is yet to start holding campaign rallies.





“I have not started having campaign rallies yet. Wait. I’m putting the seeds in order. Watch my steps.





“I’m watching and I’m saying mwacepa sana (you are not my equal). I heard some people, after having a rally in Kitwe, saying ‘we have already won.’ Mwacepa sana baice bandi (you are not my equal, my young men),” President Hichilema said in Kasama last evening.





This was during a meeting with Northern Province UPND adopted candidates and party officials.



The President said once he is done with meeting adopted candidates and party officials, he will take another step.





He said he has been a presidential candidate in many elections and knows intricacies around a candidate’s popularity or lack of it.





“I have been through this process of elections for many years. We need to win and win big. We need to campaign and campaign hard. We need to work hard,” he said.





President Hichilema added that the August 13 election is not an ordinary one where those seeking office say nothing about what they will do for the people.





“This election presents a lifetime chance to the people of Zambia to secure, through a vote of continuity, the lives of millions of our children who are accessing free education in all public schools across the country,” the President said.





President Hichilema noted that his seeking of re-election lies in three thematic areas of love for the people, desire to deliver, and the realisation that a lot more needs to be done to further uplift the lives of the people of Zambia in all corners of the country.





He further told UPND officials not to engage in fights but to focus on hard work and be resolved to deliver victory for the party so that: “we can continue driving development for the nation.”





“Abena Northern, let us continue to work together for the good of the country,” said President Hichilema.



June 16, 2026