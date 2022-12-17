‘I inherited grand-dad’s charms’

The Chipata High Court has heard how a 36-year-old man of Petauke district inherited his grandfather’s charms before he was allegedly killed.

Mathias Zulu has denied killing his grandfather before Lusaka-based High Court judge Gertrude Chawatama, who is sitting in Chipata.

He told the court that he did not kill his grandfather because he loved him more than his other grandchildren, to an extent that he made him inherit his charms during his last days on earth.

“I live in Shimabala in Kafue district and I recall that in January 2022, our grandfather summoned us, his grandchildren, to the village where he chose me to inherit his charms and two animals.

“His other grandchildren were not happy with this and could have implicated me in all this.”

Credit; Zambian Daily Mail