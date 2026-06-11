“I love President HH and I’m not here for jokes.”— Charity Banda

🇿🇲 BRIEFING | “I Love HH…Not Here for Jokes”— Charity Banda

Former Patriotic Front mobiliser Charity Banda has declared her unwavering support for President Hakainde Hichilema, insisting she owes nobody an explanation for backing the ruling party ahead of the August elections.

Speaking during a gathering of UPND alliance partners at Anderson Kambela House on Wednesday, Banda dismissed criticism from former allies who have questioned her political shift, saying she is free to support any leader she believes can move Zambia forward.

“I love President HH and I’m not here for jokes. Leave me alone,” Banda said. “Let me work with the man who has a vision for Zambia. I don’t owe anybody an apology.”

The remarks are likely to deepen debate around the growing number of former PF figures crossing into Hichilema’s political orbit as the election campaign intensifies.

Banda, one of the most recognisable grassroots mobilisers to emerge from PF structures in recent years, rose to national prominence following the death of former president Edgar Lungu in 2025. Her emotional public appearances and distinctive style of political mobilisation made her a familiar figure on social media and at political gatherings, earning both admiration and criticism across Zambia’s political divide.

Addressing supporters, Banda also issued a warning to individuals claiming to represent the PF while opposing decisions made by party leaders who have aligned themselves with the UPND Alliance.

“PF is in the UPND Alliance. As the owners of PF, we are in the alliance,” she said.

Her comments come amid continuing disputes over who legitimately speaks for the former ruling party following months of factional battles, defections and leadership wrangles.

Banda further described herself as an experienced politician who values stability and political tolerance.

“I’m a mother and I love where there is peace,” she said, praising what she described as a calmer political environment compared to previous election cycles.

She also addressed widespread public discussion surrounding her emotional reaction to Edgar Lungu’s death, rejecting suggestions that her tears were performative.

“That’s how I cry when I love someone,” she said, adding that she had displayed similar emotions following the death of former president Levy Mwanawasa.

Her appearance alongside UPND alliance leaders highlighted a broader trend emerging in Zambia’s 2026 election campaign: the steady migration of some former PF figures toward President Hichilema’s re-election effort, even as opposition parties attempt to consolidate support under alternative political platforms.

Whether those endorsements translate into votes remains uncertain. What is becoming increasingly clear, however, is that the battle for PF’s political legacy is continuing long after the party’s exit from power.

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