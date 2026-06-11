“I Never Wanted To Be President” – Gary Nkombo Responds



Independent Mazabuka Central candidate Gary Nkombo has dismissed claims that he ever wanted to challenge for the Presidency.





Speaking on Diamond TV, Nkombo said becoming President is not something one simply wakes up and decides to do.



“I have never lobbied for the Presidency. Whatever God has planned for me, I will accept,” he said.





Nkombo also denied working with opposition parties, insisting he is standing on his own and has no intention of joining forces with former PF members.





The former Minister said he remains loyal to UPND and respects President Hakainde Hichilema, but added that loyalty should be a two-way street.





Meanwhile, campaigns in Mazabuka Central remain suspended by ECZ due to security concerns.