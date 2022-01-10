OKAY ……I NOW UNDERSTAND THE POLITICAL MACHINATIONS, BUT I AM GOING TO FILE IN THE NOMINATIONS AGAIN
==================
I will not open my mouth carelessly but it is now clear, why I got that phone call. But I want to categorically state it here, that, I am not pulling out of this election for anything.
Yes, it is going to be financially stressful on my part but I’ll still file in the nominations.
I will not let down the people of Kabwata.
KABWATA – NDIMUNTU WENU!
TAYALI THE RIGHT CANDIDATE FOR KABWATA!
TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER – THE VOICE OF THE VOICELESS!
LET ME GO AND SPEAK FOR YOU IN PARLIAMENT! S