OKAY ……I NOW UNDERSTAND THE POLITICAL MACHINATIONS, BUT I AM GOING TO FILE IN THE NOMINATIONS AGAIN

==================

I will not open my mouth carelessly but it is now clear, why I got that phone call. But I want to categorically state it here, that, I am not pulling out of this election for anything.

Yes, it is going to be financially stressful on my part but I’ll still file in the nominations.

I will not let down the people of Kabwata.

KABWATA – NDIMUNTU WENU!

TAYALI THE RIGHT CANDIDATE FOR KABWATA!

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER – THE VOICE OF THE VOICELESS!

LET ME GO AND SPEAK FOR YOU IN PARLIAMENT! S