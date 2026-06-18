I only have one vote, it is for President Hichilema – Charity Banda



PF faction national chairperson Charity Banda says despite spending 25 years in PF politics, the only vote she has in next month’s election belongs to President Hakainde Hichilema.





Speaking during a podcast interview yesterday, Banda declared that she had made up her mind to support President Hichilema because she believes he is currently the best candidate to lead the country.





The veteran politician said her decision was not driven by hatred for anyone but by what she has observed from the UPND government’s performance over the past few years.





According to Banda, politics should not be about permanent enemies but about making decisions that one believes are in the best interest of the country.





“We have chosen to endorse President HH because of what we have seen him do. We believe he is the best candidate at the moment,” Banda confidently said.





She explained that although she remains proud of her long history in PF, she had chosen to support the Head of State through the alliance formed between her PF faction and the ruling party.





Banda added that after carefully assessing the political landscape, she was convinced that President Hichilema deserved another term in office.





The outspoken PF supporter also urged other politicians to avoid bitterness and understand that political alliances and partnerships are part of democracy.



By George Musonda



Kalemba June 18, 2026