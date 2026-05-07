“I prefer younger men, they’re more fun and energetic” — American model Amber Rose

Model and media personality Amber Rose has sparked reactions after speaking about why she prefers dating younger men.

According to Yahoo, the 42-year-old shared that she is drawn to men in their early 20s, describing them as more energetic, fun, and willing to do spontaneous things like outings and adventures.

According to her, many younger men approach her, making them a natural part of her dating pool.

Beyond energy, she also spoke about her expectations in relationships, noting that she appreciates thoughtful gestures, consistency, and emotional expression.