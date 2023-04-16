I see the Father of the Nation bringing together his family united as one- Hon. Patrick Samwibila

Hon. Patrick Samwibila wrote

TO THE PF FAMILY, AS YOU SLEEP AND WAKE UP HERE IS SOMETHING TO REJOICE ABOUT. IT IS MY PRAYER! Happy Sunday 🌹

I see the Father of the Nation bringing together his family united as one. My word to all those aspiring to lead the Mighty PF and all of us the supporters please I say chill and allow ECL to put us together as one strong team. If he, ECL our father is welcoming and interacting with each and everyone, why should anyone have a problem embracing others? Unity in diversity is needed now than ever before.

I DECLARE, NO ONE IS LEAVING! Let’s remain intact and look up to President Lungu, he will surely guide us. And we are praying to God to continue giving him wisdom to unite the PF and indeed the nation for the sake of our most cherished Democracy. The spirit of division we bind in Jesus name. Amen

#LongLiveECL