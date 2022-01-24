By MAKOKWA CLARA MUYENDEKWA

AN electrician of Choma has told the magistrate court that he stole because he was under pressure to provide for the mother of his child.

David Hababola, aged 25, stood charged with burglary and theft contrary to section 303 (a) and read together with section 272 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

When asked why he committed the offence, Hababola said he needed to clear some debt from a person who was threatening him with arrest.

He added that he had constantly been under pressure from the family of the mother to his child to provide basic needs for them.

It is alleged that on dates unknown but between January 10, 2022 and January 11, 2022 in Choma, Hababola broke into Mr Abraham Zulu’s house and stole one television set, a pressing iron and two cables all valued at K7, 409.

Brief facts before court were that on January 11, 2022 Mr Zulu went to bed and secured his property but around 06:00 hours the following day, he discovered that some property was missing.

He then went to report at Choma Central Police where investigations were made and led to the arrest of Hababola while recovering property worth K800.

When called to take plea before Senior Resident Magistrate Peter Mungala, Hababola pleaded guilty and clarified that he committed the crime at midnight as the complainant was not home.

“I have a three-yea- old child who will suffer if I go to prison and I was under too much pressure as I needed to pay off a debt,” he said in mitigation.

Magistrate Mungala considered his mitigation and the fact that he was a first time offender who readily admitted the charge without wasting the court’s time.

He added that the offence was a felony and rampant in the district hence the need to punish Hababola and deter would-be offenders.

Magistrate Mungala sentenced him to three years imprisonment with hard labour.