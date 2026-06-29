I suspended my presidential bid because Hichilema is the right man -UPPZ president Charles Chanda

I suspended my presidential bid because Hichilema is the right man – Charles Chanda



UNITED Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) president Charles Chanda, says he shelved his own presidential ambitions because he believes President Hakainde Hichilema is the right leader to continue governing the country for another five years.





Speaking during the launch of President Hichilema’s official campaign at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka yesterday, Chanda said he made the decision after seeing the government’s approach to managing Zambia’s mineral wealth, particularly in the mining sector.





Chanda claimed that in 2017, Zambia produced about 70,000 kilograms of emeralds from Lufwanyama, whose current market value would be worth billions of dollars





According to Chanda, the value of those emeralds alone was enough to cover Zambia’s national budget for about 26 years, but the country failed to fully benefit because the previous leadership did not appreciate the value of the country’s mineral resources.





“We lost that money because the people that were in power were blind to our mineral resources. Mr. President, you have proved to us that your eyes are open to the wealth that God has given us in the mining industry,” Chanda said.





He said President Hichilema had demonstrated that mining should not only benefit foreign investors but also ordinary Zambians.





Chanda further praised the government for formalizing mining activities, saying illegal mining had gradually been replaced with safer, legal and more responsible mining practices.





“This is what has motivated me to suspend my presidential aspirations. I felt that we already have a man that can drive the country forward. We are saying, Mr. President, you are the right candidate to lead us in the next five years,” he said.





Chanda’s presidential bid was cut short after failing to file nominations to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) due to bankruptcy.





He has since endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema for the August 13 general election and joined the UPND Alliance.



Kalemba June 29, 2026