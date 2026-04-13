I told Harry Kalaba if he will stand, then I won’t so we don’t split votes as opposition- Miles Sampa

‎I’LL CEDE TO KALABA IF HE STANDS – MILES

‎… I told him if he will stand, then I won’t so we don’t split votes as opposition



‎

‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎

‎Matero member of parliament Miles Sampa says he has agreed not to contest the 2026 presidency if Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba will stand.



‎

‎Last week, Mwamba said Sampa was blackmailing Zulu for him to be appointed as his running mate.



‎

‎In an interview with Daily Revelation, Sampa he was not ready to deputise anyone as running mate. He stressed that if he did not manage to stand as a presidential candidate, then he would

‎

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ill-cede-to-kalaba-if-he-stands-miles-i-told-him-if-he-will-stand-then-i-wont-so-we-dont-split-votes-as-opposition/