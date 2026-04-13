I told Harry Kalaba if he will stand, then I won’t so we don’t split votes as opposition- Miles Sampa

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‎I’LL CEDE TO KALABA IF HE STANDS – MILES
‎… I told him if he will stand, then I won’t so we don’t split votes as opposition



‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎Matero member of parliament Miles Sampa says he has agreed not to contest the 2026 presidency if Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba will stand.



‎Last week, Mwamba said Sampa was  blackmailing Zulu for him to be appointed as his running mate.



‎In an interview with Daily Revelation,  Sampa he was not ready to deputise anyone as running mate. He stressed that if he did not manage to stand as a presidential candidate, then he would

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ill-cede-to-kalaba-if-he-stands-miles-i-told-him-if-he-will-stand-then-i-wont-so-we-dont-split-votes-as-opposition/

2 COMMENTS

  1. Uku ekupwa bane!!!
    Sampa, you had it onto and
    into yourself…
    School, brains, height, colour,
    looks and vibes. Now you want to
    concede to an office orderly from
    cabinet, zero school, big empty head , short
    wheel base fellow, black and dented with
    scars from being whacked for ifitala
    and snappy temper!!!! Really, why would you you give in to kalaba..

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