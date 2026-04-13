I told Harry Kalaba if he will stand, then I won’t so we don’t split votes as opposition- Miles Sampa

I’LL CEDE TO KALABA IF HE STANDS – MILES
… I told him if he will stand, then I won’t so we don’t split votes as opposition
By Mubanga Mubanga
Matero member of parliament Miles Sampa says he has agreed not to contest the 2026 presidency if Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba will stand.
Last week, Mwamba said Sampa was blackmailing Zulu for him to be appointed as his running mate.
In an interview with Daily Revelation, Sampa he was not ready to deputise anyone as running mate. He stressed that if he did not manage to stand as a presidential candidate, then he would
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ill-cede-to-kalaba-if-he-stands-miles-i-told-him-if-he-will-stand-then-i-wont-so-we-dont-split-votes-as-opposition/
Uku ekupwa bane!!!
Sampa, you had it onto and
into yourself…
School, brains, height, colour,
looks and vibes. Now you want to
concede to an office orderly from
cabinet, zero school, big empty head , short
wheel base fellow, black and dented with
scars from being whacked for ifitala
and snappy temper!!!! Really, why would you you give in to kalaba..
You’re always a coward, always retreating, anyways you’re not even articulate