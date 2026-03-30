‎I WAS AIRLIFTED LIKE A BAG OF MEALIE-MEAL – NYASULU

‎… Police exhibited thuggery by confirming they are a force not service



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‎‎Former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) director general Victor Nyasulu says police exhibited thuggery, while confirming that they are a force when they airlifted him like a bag of mealie-meal and violently bundled him into the vehicle last Friday.



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‎In an interview over the weekend, Nyasulu said he never imagined that Zambia would revert to the vigilante practices of the old UNIP regime, and police unruliness during the PF administration, whereby police were now violently exhibiting violence in full view of the public eye.



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‎”They manhandled me like akasaka ka bunga (a bag of mealie-meal) and

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‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-was-airlifted-like-a-bag-of-mealie-meal-nyasulu-police-exhibited-thuggery-by-confirming-they-are-a-force-not-service/