I WAS HAPPY WITH YOU, HICHILEMA TELLS PF’s  CHARITY KATONGO

I WAS HAPPY WITH YOU, HICHILEMA TELLS CHARITY KATONGO



President Hakainde Hichilema has told Charity Katongo Banda, Miles Sampa”s National Chairperson in the PF faction which has endorsed UPND in the August 2026 elections.





Speaking as he greeted Charity and others who welcomed him in Eastern province yesterday, President Hichilema said he was happy with the outspoken PF Cadre official.





Charity told Hichilema that she means business, no jokes saying she wants to work and deliver for him.





And Hichilema said Sampa who Charity is working with was his young Brother.





Sampa and Charity were among those who linned up to welcome President Hichilema in Eastern province yesterday where he went to attend burial for the late Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV