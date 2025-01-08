I Wasn’t Outside Mozambique Cause Of Fear- Mondlane



Venâncio Mondlane Last Message Before Flying Back to Mozambique

Spearhead.

I gave this whole introduction because I haven’t been able to sleep for the past three days. Every day, I receive information. Brothers, our kidnapped, abducted, shot, killed, injured — all this is being done under the guise of supporting Venâncio Mondlane. If that’s the case, I want to tell you something right now. Please pay close attention to what I’m about to say. Pay close attention to what I’m about to say. Spearhead. For those who like football, when I played football, I was always known as a forward. That player, positioned in the area where the ball is played, is in a privileged position and has the ability to score the goal, to achieve the primary and fundamental objective. That was my position when I played football.

In the art of war, the spear is a weapon for long-distance throwing but can also be used in hand-to-hand combat. The spearhead is the sharp, piercing part of the weapon, the part that hits and achieves the objective. Thus, the spearhead, even in warfare, represents what achieves the goal. VM7, as I’m called, is exactly that—a spearhead.

So, my brothers are being killed, abducted, blood is being spilled, widows are being made, and children are being orphaned because of Venâncio. Now I want to explain what a spearhead is. On Thursday, January 9, at 8:05 a.m. sharp, I, Venâncio Moligano, will be at Mavalane International Airport. I’m coming to Mozambique. What I had to do outside Mozambique—the role I had to play so that demonstrations and protests could be organized and move forward—has been done. I wasn’t outside Mozambique out of fear.

They are killing our brothers, destroying their stores, burning gas stations, warehouses, and factories—claiming that it’s protesters doing this, when it’s not, all to create hatred among brothers. If this is all because of me, because of Venâncio, then Venâncio will be at Mavalane International Airport on Thursday at 8:05 a.m. That is being a spearhead.

If a spear is a weapon, then I, Venâncio, will descend like one into Mavalane International Airport. I’d like to invite my brothers to welcome me at Mavalane. I’d like to invite the Mozambican people to come and meet me there. Come wearing black shirts, white shirts, or any inscription you prefer. But I think it’s important to honor the 300—better yet, the 400—freedom heroes who were killed, assassinated, and thrown into mass graves. Let’s honor them on this Spearhead Day, Thursday, January 9, with Venâncio Moligano in Maputo, in Mozambique. I’ll be there.

I believe this news will address those who said I was in hiding, that I was afraid. It’s not true. I have legal cases against me. The President of the Republic never wanted to resolve this issue so we could have dialogue. I have no problem with the cases. I leave them behind. I have arrest warrants. I leave them behind too. If they are killing my brothers, assassinating my brothers, then I will be there in person. You can do whatever you want. If you want to assassinate me, do it. If you want to arrest me, go ahead. I’ll be there. I no longer need to hire companies that search the world for me, mercenaries who roam everywhere. I don’t need that anymore. I will be in Maputo on January 9 at 8:05 a.m.

I will be in Maputo. I’d even like to invite the President of the Republic to be there. The Attorney General, be there. The President of the Constitutional Council, be there. The President of the Supreme Court, be there. And other organizations as well—be there. I’ll be in Maputo. You don’t need to chase me anymore. I’ll be in Maputo. The truth is one: as I’ve always said, my body is at your disposal. Will you kill me? Go ahead. The only thing I know is that my fight will never die.

Moreover, I know that my fall will trigger a popular fury in Mozambique, one that will have no comparison in history—not just in Mozambique, but in Africa. You’ll witness something never seen before—the fury of a people moving with intensity and force like never before.

Dear friends, this is the message I wanted to share today for Mozambique, for Africa, and for the world. See you Thursday, January 9, at 8:05 a.m. at Mavalane International Airport. A big hug, a kiss, and goodbye!