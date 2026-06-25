“ I will run on the legacy of ECL …. If by accident I win “- Mundubile.

What Mundubile is telling citizens is that:

1. council workers will again go for 7-15 months without salaries;

2. KCM will be liquidated and workers lose jobs;

3. Mopani investment will be reversed and workers fired ;

4. CDF will be reversed to k1.6 million because there will be no money to finance CDF since mines will close and then we shall fail to pay even the k1.6 million ;

5. Investors will leave Zambia and many companies will close ;

6. Thuggery behavior of their cadres of killing citizens will come back ;

7. Gassing citizens will be reintroduced as a way of blaming it on political opponents ;

8. Many civil servants will be retired in National Interest ;

9. Police will be abused to start killing citizens as it were for Vespers Shimunzhila and Mapenzi Chibulo

10. We shall again go back to huge debt ;

11. Media houses will go back to being closed ;

12. The country will go back to division ;

13. Public Media abuse will resume ;

14. We shall introduce many unnecessary roadblocks to deal with bus drivers

15. We shall go back to importing expensive fertilizer

16. Citizens will go back to taking expired medicine in hospitals ;

17. Illegal mukula exports will resume ;

18. Cadres will start running markets and bus stops ;

19. We shall go back to wage freeze and employment freeze ;

20 . Farmers will no longer be paid ;

21. There will be no NAPSA partial withdrawal ;

22. We shall reintroduce machetes , pangas etc ;

23. No opposition will be allowed to go on any media – those who go will be chased and will have to escape through the rooftop;

24. We shall scrap -off students meal allowances as we did …for now we can lie to them that meal allowances will be K5000.

25. Free education law will be repealed;

26. Cash for work will be cancelled;

27. Social -cash transfer money will be stolen and given to cadres ;

28. Imisepela loan will be cancelled ;

29. CEEC allocation will moved from above k400million to K41million.

30. All solar plants will be removed and the investors sent back to their home countries ;

31. All parents that enjoyed free education will pay back for the five years their children went to school for free ;

What legacy is Mundubile talking about if not the above ?

Below is part of the legacy Mundubile and Makebi are selling …. destruction, organized confusion, disorder , bloodshed, and destroying other people’s property.

MEDIA TEAM