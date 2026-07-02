I WILL VOTE FOR HH AND CHITAMBALA BUT I DONT WANT UPND TO HAVE MAJORITY MPs – Laura Miti
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LAURA MITI WRITES:
I am very clear in my mind that I will vote for HH and Chitambala Mwewa.
HH, because I am convinced that he took us from the edge of absolute disaster, economically.
I am also of the view that, with another term, he would do what he would have, had he not been handed a total mess to clean up.
Then, my mind fries when I hear what the combined opposition has to say on running the country, as an economic entity.
I think it would be reckless to allow any of them to drive the economy.
Nioona monga kungankale – where do the keys go, is this the gear they talk about?
Further, the opposition is no better than UPND, on politics Maybe worse.
People like Makebi, I find scary. He seems cold and comes across as though there are few lines he won’t cross, if something is in his interest.
So far, as a country, we have avoided giving power to someone like that. I would like us to continue on the path where the worst we have had, in State House, is mungulu or uncouthness.
Chitambala, well, he is a breath of fresh air and I think he genuinely loves Lusaka.
For MP, though, I am not sure.
What I know is I don’t want UPND to have a 2/3 majority in Parliament, given how stunningly they have misbehaved with constitutional and law reform.
Tell them dear. HH is the only formidable Force we have currently.
I agree with Miti. I actually give UPND 10/10 on economy. On politics I give them 4/10. We expected more from UPND. I am also against a more than two thirds for UPND. They dont deserve it. But I 100% support their management of the economy