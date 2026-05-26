I wish my ex-wife, May, well. I want her to be fine – Nollywood actor Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has stated that he wishes his estranged wife, May, “nothing but the best in life,” despite their ongoing, highly publicised divorce.

Appearing as a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast, Edochie declined to reveal whether he informed May before marrying his second wife, actress Judy Austin. He stated that he would not delve into private marital issues publicly.

“What matters is that I wish her well and want her to prosper. That is the mother of my children,” Edochie said.

He acknowledged that challenges arose during their marriage but added that he is “too much of a man” to disclose the details publicly.

The actor triggered widespread controversy in 2022 after unveiling Austin as his second wife amid a severe marital crisis with May. Yul and May are currently in court to dissolve their marriage, while he and Austin have since welcomed three children together.