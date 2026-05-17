I would never support  HH changing the constitution beyond two terms- George N Mtonga

By George N Mtonga

I saw laura miti article saying that we want to a third term for HH. … or that we would want to change the constitution to do that.





You guys know i love my boss with every fibre of my heart. But he has trained us to respect the institutions of this country and protect them.





Mark my words, i would never support ANYONE changing the constitution beyond two terms. Doi g that sets a precedent that is so horrible no one will ever respect our institutions.





Each and every leader is limited to two terms. Each being 5 years thats it.



So.. the vote is a NO for me on that!!



The article for laura miti is pure speculation.





Our institutions will outlast all of us.. and the respect we leave them with will be the respect posterity will find!!