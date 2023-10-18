I wouldn’t even know where to touch Munir Zulu if we were to truly fight – Hon. Mposha

WATER Development and Sanitation Minister Mike Mposha has insisted that he never strangled Munir Zulu as he alleged, claiming that the Lumezi independent MP is the one who challenged him to a fight.

Last week, Zulu lodged a complaint with the Speaker of the National Assembly, claiming that Mposha strangled him in the car park of the Parliament building for merely questioning him on the floor of the House.

“Dear Madam, The Hon Member for Munali Constituency came and strangled my neck for merely questioning him on the floor of the House. Madam Speaker, I am lodging this complaint for your action because had it not been in the car park, I was going to defend myself and a life……News Diggers